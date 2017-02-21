Fernie is the fastest growing community of its kind in Canada
With a population that surged 18 per cent while most rural municipalities were shrinking, Fernie is the fastest growing community of its kind in Canada, says the 2016 census. Its population is now 5,249 according to 2016 census data released Feb. 8 by Statistics Canada.
