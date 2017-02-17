Family Day 2017: Celebrating in Edmonton
The Fire and Ice Festival at Lacombe Lake Park in St. Albert included food and games, and the lake was still frozen enough for games of shinny. Warm weather closed the city hall skating rink in downtown Edmonton, but families still showed up to make crafts and watch live music.
