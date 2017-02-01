'Estimates of convenience': researche...

'Estimates of convenience': researcher says Alberta spills data too positive

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A boom stretches out to contain a pipeline leak on the Gleniffer reservoir near Innisfail, Alta., in 2012. A researcher says the agency that monitors Alberta's energy industry has underestimated the impact of tens of thousands of spills going back decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 2 hr TAX the RICH Canada 3
News Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11) Wed Phart Like This 19
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... Jan 31 we will see 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... Jan 29 work ethics r gone 1
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Jan 27 Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Jan 24 legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Jan 24 TransCanada wins 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC