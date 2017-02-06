Emergency alert issued after fire disrupts gas supply to hundreds in northern Alberta
A warming centre has been opened for hundreds of people in Grande Prairie County who had their gas supply disrupted by a fire on Monday. The Alberta government issued an emergency alert Monday afternoon to say an "event" disrupted the natural gas supply to about 300 homes south of Highway 670 and Range Road 52. The alert said an ATCO crew was at the scene and would be going door-to-door to help people in impacted homes re-light their gas appliances.
