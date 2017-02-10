Edmonton man pleads guilty to 2nd deg...

Edmonton man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in death of estranged wife in Sherwood Park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: GlobalNews

An Edmonton man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his estranged wife in Sherwood Park, Alta. Brian Ralph Beglau, 60, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Melanie Susan Hunter, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in court on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Fri Cadaverously old ... 5
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Fri Cjb123 8
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 9 Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties Feb 3 White Genocide 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC