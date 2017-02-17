Douglas Garland arrested more than 2 weeks after couple, grandson disappeared

Douglas Garland, 57, was found guilty Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien. Here's a timeline of the case: June 29, 2014: Alvin and Kathy Liknes hold an estate sale at their Calgary home before a planned move to the Edmonton area.

