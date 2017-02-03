Does Edmonton need more public washrooms? The city wants to know
The City of Edmonton has launched an online survey asking people if they think the city needs more public washrooms. The city is doing a preliminary assessment of the need for public washrooms specifically in central Edmonton, in the Downtown, Central McDougall, Boyle Street, McCauley, Oliver and Queen Mary Park areas.
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|7 hr
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|12 hr
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
