Direct Energy customers in Saskatchewan charged with Alberta's carbon tax

8 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Direct Energy customers in Lloydminster, Sask., were charged with Alberta's carbon tax, a mistake the company is owning up to. It was a big surprise for some Lloydminster residents living in Saskatchewan - when they opened their latest Direct Energy bill there was a major increase.

