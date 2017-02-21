Colwood to investigate broadband infrastructure
A federal ruling that all Canadians must have access to reliable, world-class mobile and residential Internet services prompted a Colwood resident to write a letter to Coun. Rob Martin regarding the potential for a municipal broadband network.
