Coaldale welcomes new fire chief
J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald [email protected] The Town of Coaldale has a new fire chief. Effective this past Monday, Kevin McKeown has taken over the reigns of Coaldale and District Emergency Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|35 min
|anonymous
|9
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|4 hr
|serendipittydo
|5
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC