City man pleads not guilty to child pornography charges
A Lethbridge man facing child pornography charges following a police sting last summer pleaded not guilty Monday during a brief hearing in Lethbridge provincial court. Robert Kelly Rogers offered pleas to single counts of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography, which were laid last summer following an extensive investigation by ICE, ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation team.
