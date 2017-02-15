City dog trainer looking to make the greatest of dog shows
Larisa Salay hopes her award-winning purebred Samoyeds Romeo, left, and Lada, have got the right A'fluffA' to make it to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next year. Herald photo by Melissa Villeneuve A Lethbridge woman hopes her award-winning purebred Samoyeds have got the right "fluff" to make it to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|7 hr
|Frogface Kate
|18
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 12
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC