Cheers & Jeers

Jeers: to Groundhog Day. Or, more specifically, being excluded from Groundhog Day and having to rely on dubious forecasts about the remaining length of the winter season from rodents upalong such as Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacedie Sam, the American Punxsutawney Phil or - worse yet - grownups in groundhog costumes, like Alberta's Balzac Billy and Ottawa Ollie Why should we have to "contract out," as it were, when we have groundhogs right here? OK, not in Newfoundland, but there are groundhogs in Labrador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.