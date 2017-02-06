Cheers & Jeers
Jeers: to Groundhog Day. Or, more specifically, being excluded from Groundhog Day and having to rely on dubious forecasts about the remaining length of the winter season from rodents upalong such as Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacedie Sam, the American Punxsutawney Phil or - worse yet - grownups in groundhog costumes, like Alberta's Balzac Billy and Ottawa Ollie Why should we have to "contract out," as it were, when we have groundhogs right here? OK, not in Newfoundland, but there are groundhogs in Labrador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC