Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians
There are 1 comment on the Cape Breton Post story from 4 hrs ago, titled Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:
In some ways a victim of his own success, the mayor of Kelowna h as been struggling in recent years to rein in his city as it slowly spreads across the B.C. interior, testing his ability to provide core municipal services and build badly needed infrastructure. Nor is the city's middle-aged spread at all unique, according to the 2016 census data released Wednesday: Canada's population of 35.15 million is settling in the bigger cities, ensuring they and their suburban neighbours keep growing, while small cities get smaller.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 52 min ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|3
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC