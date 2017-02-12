Cat saves family from fire by biting ...

Cat saves family from fire by biting owner's arm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A cat has saved the lives of its owner after raising the alarm during a fire by biting on her arm. When a fire broke out in a Clairmont mobile home in Canada the family pet reportedly ran to the adult's room and woke up a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Feb 10 Cjb123 8
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 9 Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties Feb 3 White Genocide 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC