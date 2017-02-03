Car hits lightpost, destroys fence, then slams into home in central Alberta
An elderly couple were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries after their car lost control and slammed into a garage and a home in central Alberta. Police say the Jeep Cherokee hit a light standard, then drove the length of a wooden fence, destroying it, and continued on through a detached garage in the town of Olds on Friday morning.
