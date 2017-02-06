Canning machine company rides canned craft beer wave to increased sales
President Peter Love of Cask Global Canning Solutions says his a sA Aomicro-canninga sA A1 machines for micro-breweries have been installed in 725 locations in 44 countries since 2002. One of the company's canning machines going through testing at the factory in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh But that's changing to the relief of Peter Love, whose family-owned Calgary manufacturing business specializes in small-scale canning machines aimed at the craft brewing market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Feb 8
|others-say
|1
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC