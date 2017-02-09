TODAY'S TOP STORIES Census 2016: Canadians head west Almost a third of Canadians live in the West, according to the latest census . The biggest growth is in Alberta: Between 2011 and 2016, Calgary's metropolitan population jumped 14.6 per cent to nearly 1.4 million, while Edmonton's increased 13.9 per cent to more than 1.3 million.

