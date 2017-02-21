Canada-wide warrant issued for BC man who works in northern Alberta
Robert Alan Edward Clarke, 34, is charged with attempted murder and is known to travel between B.C., Alberta and Nova Scotia. RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 34-year-old man charged with attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
|Lethbridge police undergo new training to under...
|Feb 17
|Halosweb
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC