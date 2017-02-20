Calgary woman asks for the return of ...

Calgary woman asks for the return of items belonging to her dead son

A Calgary woman is asking the public for help to track down several mementoes from her deceased son that were stolen from her vehicle while she was in Red Deer, Alta., on the weekend. Elissa Carpenter, a former reporter at CTV Calgary, suddenly and unexpectedly lost her son Evan, 14, a few weeks ago after he suffered a brain aneurysm and died in a B.C. hospital.

