Calgary mosque opens doors for Canadian - Visit a Mosque' campaign
The Baitun Nur Mosque on 54 Avenue N.E. will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the "Visit a Mosque" campaign being held in cities across Canada. The event, supported by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, will see dozens of mosques and prayer centres open to the public.
