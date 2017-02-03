Calgary mosque opens doors for Canadian - Visit a Mosque' campaign

The Baitun Nur Mosque on 54 Avenue N.E. will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the "Visit a Mosque" campaign being held in cities across Canada. The event, supported by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, will see dozens of mosques and prayer centres open to the public.

