Calgary man who killed neighbor re-arrested, charged with breach, resisting arrest
Global News has confirmed Rasberry was arrested Monday morning and charged with three counts of breaching conditions of his release as well as one count of resisting arrest. Court documents show it's alleged Rasberry was intoxicated and refused to provide breath samples to the RCMP in Canmore.
