Bracken's breaks big with Standing Rock pics

A major international photo award has just been given to an Edmonton photographer whose work currently graces the walls of the Art Gallery of St. Albert. Amber Bracken took first prize in the World Press Photo competition in the contemporary issues, stories category for a series of her documentary project featuring 10 photos taken at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota, the site of a massive protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

