Boulder Mountain closed for search for missing snowmobiler

Boulder Mountain is closed while Revelstoke Search & Rescue looks for a snowmobiler who has been missing since late Sunday afternoon, reports the RCMP . The RCMP initiated the search after they were notified about the missing person on Sunday, Feb. 17, at around 8:30 p.m. Police say a group of snowmobilers were returning from the mountain to Peaks Lodge when they noticed a member of their group was missing.

