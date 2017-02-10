Black cat 'Drack' proves good luck charm, alerting Alberta family to fire
Drack the cat is credited with saving his owners from a fire in their Grande Prairie home. Feline smoke detector "Drack" started rubbing against his owner's face around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
