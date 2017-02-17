Billion-dollar vision for Alberta's Silvertip Resort would be...
The developer of a Canmore residential community and golf course hopes to turn it into an international destination-but conservationists are warning there may be a cost. Guy Turcotte has the town's approval, as part of an existing area structure plan, to build a 300,000-square-foot conference centre plus 1,300 hotel rooms and retail shops near the existing golf clubhouse at Silvertip Resort .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|1 hr
|Truth
|27
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|5 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 12
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC