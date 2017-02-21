Big banks more open to making loans to oil industry but activity is a ...
Credit has started to flow more freely to Canada's battered oil and gas sector, though some executives say lenders are favouring larger and more financially secure producers. Many Canadian energy companies had their credit lines cut in recent years as crude prices crashed, with benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil prices hitting a 12-year low of US$26.05 per barrel last February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
|Lethbridge police undergo new training to under...
|Feb 17
|Halosweb
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC