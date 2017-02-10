'Balloonatic' who flew over Calgary in lawn chair gets more time to pay fine

Dan Boria tied more than 100 helium balloons to a lawn chair and flew more than two kilometres above the ground in Calgary, in a stunt devised to create buzz for his cleaning products company. A Calgary man who strapped 120 helium balloons to a lawn chair and soared high into the air above the Stampede grounds in 2015 has been given another month to raise money for a required donation prior to his sentencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.