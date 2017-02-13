Back to the Brier
The Vernon-Kelowna-Chestermere, Alta. rink won the belairdirect B.C. Men's Curling Championship in Abbotsford Sunday, defeating Dean Joanisse of Mape Ridge 6-3 in the final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|10
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|9 hr
|serendipittydo
|5
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08)
|Feb 10
|Cjb123
|8
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
|Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn...
|Feb 8
|Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC