Anti-depressant medication challenged
Prescribed medication for treating depression is a costly and largely ineffective way to treat mental illness symptoms, says a Kelowna psychologist. Dr. Eric Kuelker says while as of two years ago 47 million prescriptions for anti-depressant medication were filled in Canada, he told a public forum audience Monday that only those with very severe depression are really benefiting from taking a pill treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
|Lethbridge police undergo new training to under...
|Feb 17
|Halosweb
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 13
|serendipittydo
|5
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC