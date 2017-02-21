Anti-depressant medication challenged

Prescribed medication for treating depression is a costly and largely ineffective way to treat mental illness symptoms, says a Kelowna psychologist. Dr. Eric Kuelker says while as of two years ago 47 million prescriptions for anti-depressant medication were filled in Canada, he told a public forum audience Monday that only those with very severe depression are really benefiting from taking a pill treatment.

