Alberta woman honoured for performing CPR on father for 20 minutes:...
Maslyn Dansereau, 20, was honoured Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 for saving her dad's life using CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive. An Edmonton area woman who performed CPR on her father for 20 minutes, saving his life, was honoured by Alberta Health Services on Monday.
