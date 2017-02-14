Alberta town's study says closure of ...

Alberta town's study says closure of federal centre would be a major blow

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A study commissioned by a town in eastern Alberta suggests the closure of a federal immigration processing centre would be economically devastating. Vegreville would suffer a permanent drop in population, lower property values and higher unemployment if the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Case Processing Centre moves to Edmonton, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 3 hr Frogface Kate 18
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... Feb 13 serendipittydo 5
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Feb 12 Snowbird stay home 4
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
News DeBolt rocked by body find (Apr '08) Feb 10 Cjb123 8
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Feb 8 Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Feb 8 Jones 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,897,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC