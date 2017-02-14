Alberta supporting jurors after mentally exhausting trials
WATCH ABOVE: The trial of Douglas Garland, accused of kidnapping and murdering Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien, has captivated Albertans for weeks. On Wednesday, the jury will begin its deliberations and as Sarah Kraus reports, some may need help after hearing graphic testimony for a month.
