Alberta seniorsa advocate to visit LSCO on Tuesday

Sheree Kwong See, appointed to the position last fall, will be the guest of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization on Tuesday. She'll be meeting members and guests from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "It's a meet-and-greet," one of a series See is undertaking as she learns more about issues faced by seniors across the province.

