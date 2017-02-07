Alberta RCMP look for guiding light in theft of senior's keepsake Bible
There's a spiritual twist to a theft investigation in central Alberta which police hope can receive guidance through a little help from the public. RCMP say a senior woman was in a shopping mall parking lot in Wetaskiwin, south of Edmonton, on Feb. 2 when she was approached by an unknown female who demanded a ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|3
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|2
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
|Farmers leave bare-butt thief hog-tied for cops (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Phart Like This
|19
|'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ...
|Jan 31
|we will see
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|Jan 29
|work ethics r gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC