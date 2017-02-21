Alberta man's Facebook search for long-lost brother goes viral
Jay Haskin has taken to Facebook in hopes of finding his older brother who was put up for adoption 11 years before he was born, An Alberta man has taken to Facebook in hopes of finding his brother, who was given up for adoption before he was born. "I have a brother I've never met," Jay Haskin wrote in a Feb. 12 Facebook post that has since been shared more than 28,000 times.
Read more at GlobalNews.
