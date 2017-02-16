Alberta judge finds Mountie justified, not racially motivated, in fatal shooting
RED DEER, Alta.-An Alberta judge says there's no evidence a Mountie was racially motivated when he shot and killed an aboriginal man nearly four years ago. Provincial court Judge Albert Skinner made no recommendations in his fatality inquiry report into the death of 30-year-old Lance Cutarm.
