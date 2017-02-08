Alberta Government considers pulling licence at troubled Elk Island Youth Ranch
Alberta's minister of Children's Services says she is considering pulling the licence of the Elk Island Youth Ranch, where a care workers was attacked on Saturday. Alberta's minister of Children's Services says she may revoke the licence of a youth home where several staff members have recently been attacked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Hugh Jass - Conse...
|3
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Al Zheimer - Cons...
|4
|RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C...
|16 hr
|Jones
|1
|Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn...
|17 hr
|Jones
|1
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
|TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties
|Feb 3
|White Genocide
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Feb 3
|TAX the RICH Canada
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC