Alberta family escapes house fire after cat wakes owner
A family in the northwestern Alberta community of Clairmont escaped a house fire Wednesday after a cat alerted its owner to danger. "The family cat bit the mom on the arm fairly hard and kind of woke her up to make her aware that something was not right in the home," County of Grande Prairie fire Chief Trevor Grant told CBC News Friday.
