Alberta braces for start of wildfire season
A wildfire moves towards the town of Anzac from Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday May 4, 2016. An assessment of the total financial impact of last spring's Fort McMurray wildfire is pegging the direct and indirect costs of the blaze at almost $10 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Following the destructive wildfire in Fort McMurray last May, the government strengthened penalties for people who abandon campfires or burn during fire bans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|3 hr
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Bees, please
|Sat
|Glen
|1
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta's economy sees modest recovery
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Feb 20
|Mikes 2 Pence
|5
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Feb 19
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Feb 18
|Chug Norris - Sup...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC