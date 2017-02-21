Alberta braces for start of wildfire season

A wildfire moves towards the town of Anzac from Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday May 4, 2016. An assessment of the total financial impact of last spring's Fort McMurray wildfire is pegging the direct and indirect costs of the blaze at almost $10 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Following the destructive wildfire in Fort McMurray last May, the government strengthened penalties for people who abandon campfires or burn during fire bans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.