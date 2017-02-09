Alberta boy gives up screen time for ...

Alberta boy gives up screen time for 1 year

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Could you go tech-free for 365 days? An 11-year-old boy from Beaumont, Alta. had no problem giving up all screens for an entire year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 20 hr Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 20 hr Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... Wed Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... Wed Jones 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Wed others-say 1
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties Feb 3 White Genocide 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Feb 3 TAX the RICH Canada 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC