Alberta advocates call for more training, rules around opioid prescribing

33 min ago Read more: CBC News

Amy Graves, whose brother died of an opioid overdose, said prescribing physicians should be required to check a patient's drug treatment history. Six years after Amy Graves of St. Albert lost her younger brother to an accidental opioid overdose at a party, special occasions emphasize his absence.

