Alberta acts to get audience in stitches

Alberta acts to get audience in stitches

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Western Wheel

Fort Saskatchewan comedian Sean Lecomber will entertain audiences, along with comedian Lisa Baker, at the Rotary Performing Arts Centre Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Neither Donald Trump nor Canada's cultural differences are off limits for two Alberta comedians looking to get Okotokians in stitches this weekend. Lisa Baker, of Devon, and Sean Lecomber, of Fort Saskatchewan, are up next for the Rotary Performing Arts Centre's ongoing Yuk Yuks on Tour shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Wheel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP dealing with active situation in Pincher C... 18 min Jones 1
News Man facing charges after shots fired early Wedn... 19 min Jones 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 9 hr others-say 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Mon Cadaverously old ... 3
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) Mon Cadaverously old ... 2
TRUDEAU'S Human Hunting Parties Feb 3 White Genocide 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Feb 3 TAX the RICH Canada 3
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC