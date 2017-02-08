Alberta acts to get audience in stitches
Fort Saskatchewan comedian Sean Lecomber will entertain audiences, along with comedian Lisa Baker, at the Rotary Performing Arts Centre Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Neither Donald Trump nor Canada's cultural differences are off limits for two Alberta comedians looking to get Okotokians in stitches this weekend. Lisa Baker, of Devon, and Sean Lecomber, of Fort Saskatchewan, are up next for the Rotary Performing Arts Centre's ongoing Yuk Yuks on Tour shows.
