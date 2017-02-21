Airdrie man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of common-law wife

Over a decade has passed since the discovery of an Airdrie woman's body in an abandoned building near Exshaw and on Thursday her common-law husband pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Calgary court. Human remains were discovered by four men in a building near the Mount Yamnuska trail head on January 8, 2006 and DNA analysis determined that they were those of 40-year-old Ruth Degayo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.