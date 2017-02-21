Airdrie firefighters camp out in the ...

Airdrie firefighters camp out in the cold in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada

WATCH: Leslie Horton joins members of the Airdrie Fire Department as they try to keep warm during the 2017 Rooftop Campout in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Members of the Airdrie Fire Department are braving the cold and camping out on top of a local restaurant to raise awareness and funds in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

