AER escalates enforcement action against Lexin Resources Ltd.
The Alberta Energy Regulator has suspended the licences of all Lexin wells, facilities, and pipelines, requiring the company to cease all production. Lexin has failed to comply with multiple orders, lacks sufficient staff to manage its more than 1600 sites, and owes more than $1 million in orphan fund levies and administrative fees and more than $70 million in security for its end of life obligations.
