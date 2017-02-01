72 candidates selected to vie for a spot in Canada's team of astronauts
A military fighter pilot, a navigation engineer for NASA, and a doctor specializing in brain and spinal injuries are among the candidates short-listed by the Canadian Space Agency to join the country's team of astronauts. The space agency released the list Wednesday of the 72 people selected out of the 3,772 applications submitted online for two new spots in its program.
