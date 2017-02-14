5 people arrested and charged in northern Alberta drug investigation
Five people were arrested and charged in the Lac La Biche area during an investigation involving the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and RCMP. ALERT said its Fort McMurray organized crime and gang team worked with Lac La Biche RCMP members to stop suspected drug dealers in the community.
