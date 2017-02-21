$5.5M fire at west Edmonton apartment complex was arson
Over the weekend, sources told Global News that fire investigators determined last Thursday morning's fire at Westridge Estates was arson. The blaze, which caused an estimated $5.5 million worth of damage, is now under investigation by the EPS Arson Unit.
