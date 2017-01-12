'You're the female Gordie Howe': Hayley Wickenheiser honoured at Oilers game
Hayley Wickenheiser lives in Calgary and her favourite team growing up was the Edmonton Oilers, so it only seemed fitting she was honoured during the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night. Wickenheiser recently announced her retirement from the game of hockey.
