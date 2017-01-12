'You're the female Gordie Howe': Hayl...

'You're the female Gordie Howe': Hayley Wickenheiser honoured at Oilers game

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: CBC News

Hayley Wickenheiser lives in Calgary and her favourite team growing up was the Edmonton Oilers, so it only seemed fitting she was honoured during the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night. Wickenheiser recently announced her retirement from the game of hockey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... Fri off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Jan 12 Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Jan 12 Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan 8 Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC